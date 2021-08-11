Cancel
Teen Rapper YNT Juan Shot & Killed In Hartford: Report

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hip Hop community is grieving the loss of another up-and-coming rapper who was gunned down over the weekend. Juan Bautista Garcia, 17, was creating a buzz for himself but his Rap dreams were cut short after police claim he was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car. Few details have been shared about the Hartford, Connecticut rapper's murder, but the Hartford Courant reported on the details police have given thus far.

