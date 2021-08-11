Cancel
Mannix: Schroder a 'potentially offseason-saving deal' for C's

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics made their biggest splash of the offseason on Tuesday, signing veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. Schroder's deal reportedly is for the $5.9 million mid-level exception, which is extremely team-friendly considering the Los Angeles Lakers offered him an $84 million contract earlier this summer. The Germany native rounds out the Celtics' backcourt, and he could either serve as the sixth man or be the team's starting point guard in 2021-22.

