Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 738 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain. Flash flooding is underway. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden, Aguila and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 28 and 34. US Highway 60 between mile markers 60 and 69. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Santa Maria River, Date Creek, Bullard Wash, Tiger Wash, Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, Centennial Wash, and Grass Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE