Masks will be required in Fargo's public schools, board decides after contentious debate

FARGO — Fargo Public Schools decided on Tuesday, Aug. 10, to follow national and local health department guidance and mandate masks in schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The motion for students to wear masks in indoor school settings regardless of vaccination status passed the school board on a vote of 6 to 3. Board members Jennifer Benson, Robin Nelson and David Paulson voted against the motion and board members Nikkie Gullickson, Seth Holden, Jim Johnson, Brian Nelson, Tracie Newman and Rebecca Knutson voted in favor.