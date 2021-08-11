Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 19:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 753 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gu Vo and Santa Cruz. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#19 53 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 251 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Olpe, Hartford and Neosho Rapids. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 142 and 143. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 00:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. Banks along washes and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 1224 AM MST, A combination of radar estimates and rain gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain produced between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cottonwood Road, Arizona Bay Road, and washes on the east bank of Lake Mohave from Windy Canyon to Katherine Landing. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima, southwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 745 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332. Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers 329 and 336. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 00:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. Banks along washes and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 1224 AM MST, A combination of radar estimates and rain gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain produced between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cottonwood Road, Arizona Bay Road, and washes on the east bank of Lake Mohave from Windy Canyon to Katherine Landing. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 22:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY At 1011 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tyson, Tacna and Roll. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 38 and 47. This includes the following streams and drainages Big Eye Wash, Mohawk Wash, Gila River and Mohawk Canal. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Butler County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Butler, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butler; Ripley FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY COUNTIES At 1212 PM CDT, emergency management reported overflowing street flooding across parts of northwestern Butler County. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poplar Bluff, Milltown and Budapest. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Stoddard County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stoddard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN STODDARD COUNTY At 1128 AM CDT, emergency management reported flash flooding in Puxico. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Puxico, Fisk and Dudley. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Cattaraugus and northwestern Allegany Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1111 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Franklinville, or 11 miles north of Olean, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashford, Franklinville, Belfast, Cuba, Rushford, Houghton, Caneadea, Friendship, Ischua, Lyndon, Humphrey, Black Creek and Hardy Corners. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 27 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Hidalgo County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 230 PM MDT. * At 1237 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Hidalgo County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 624 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Benson to 6 miles southwest of Dragoon to near Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 457 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Expect significant flows exiting the Chiricahua Mountains into the evening. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise, San Simon and Rucker Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Fivemile Creek, East Turkey Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Onion Creek, Whitewater Draw, West Whitetail Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek, Wood Canyon, Stanford Creek, Indian Creek, San Simon River, Turkey Creek, South Fork Keating Creek, Pinery Creek, Rucker Canyon, Pridham Creek, Silver Creek, O B Draw, Cave Creek, Big Sand Wash, East Whitetail Creek and Keating Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cochise; Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE AND SOUTH CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTIES At 734 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Cochise and South Central Graham Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BLUE RIVER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Blue River Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Blue River Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Blue River Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Carlos. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES At 654 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benson, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benson, Vail, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 757 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring in and around the warned area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, St. David, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas Canyon. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Sibyl Rd at Gila/Dragoon Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 200 AM MDT. * At 821 PM MDT, Multiple sources have reported flooding in the warned area. Multiple roads are impassible. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, La Union, Vinton and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 200 AM MDT. * At 821 PM MDT, Multiple sources have reported flooding in the warned area. Multiple roads are impassible. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, La Union, Vinton and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 624 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Benson to 6 miles southwest of Dragoon to near Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended but minor flooding may be ongoing. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT Sunday for portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy