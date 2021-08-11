Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Pima County through 700 PM MST At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ajo to 11 miles southwest of Hickiwan. Movement was east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ajo, Hickiwan, Why, Charco 27 and Vaya Chin. This includes the following highways Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 53. Route 86 near mile marker 53, and between mile markers 59 and 67. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH