Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:47:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: El Paso THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.