Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dona Ana THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima, southwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 745 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332. Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers 329 and 336. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Luzerne and southwestern Wyoming Counties through 645 PM EDT At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ricketts Glen State Park to Jamison City to near Waller. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Nanticoke, Plymouth, Larksville, Lehman, Dallas, Harveys Lake, Dorrance, Slocum and Noxen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Wyandotte County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Butler County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Butler, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butler; Ripley The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Butler County in southeastern Missouri Northeastern Ripley County in southeastern Missouri * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1022 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poplar Bluff, Milltown and Budapest. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Cattaraugus and northwestern Allegany Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1111 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Franklinville, or 11 miles north of Olean, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashford, Franklinville, Belfast, Cuba, Rushford, Houghton, Caneadea, Friendship, Ischua, Lyndon, Humphrey, Black Creek and Hardy Corners. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 27 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Erie and northeastern Crawford Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cambridge Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Meadville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corry, Union City, Riceville, Canadohta Lake, Lincolnville, Hydetown, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg and Elgin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 01:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 04:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 415 AM MDT. * At 109 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Engle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 07:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Scott County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN AND EASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 953 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kingsport, moving east at 15 mph. Hawkins county law enforcement reported mutiple trees down around Mount Carmel. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingsport, Gate City, Weber City, Nickelsville, Hiltons and Bloomingdale. This includes Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Motley County through 515 PM CDT At 452 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Northfield, or 12 miles north of Matador. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Motley County through 600 PM CDT At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Matador, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Matador and Northfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cochran and northwestern Yoakum Counties through 530 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Bledsoe, or 19 miles southwest of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bledsoe and Lehman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 245 PM MDT. * At 1251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Las Cruces, Dona Ana, Fairacres, East Mesa, Picacho and Northeast Las Cruces.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 624 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Benson to 6 miles southwest of Dragoon to near Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Leavenworth County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Houston County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Peach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Peach A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN PEACH AND CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1130 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Warner Robins, or 10 miles northeast of Perry...moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Perry, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Robins Air Force Base, Sand Bed, Houston Lake, Lakewood, Powerville, Elberta, Bonaire, Miami Valley, Kathleen, Clinchfield and Grovania. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 17:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 506 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. This area received excessive rainfall and flooding yesterday and is particularly vulnerable to flooding. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Union. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Wyandotte County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 01:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

