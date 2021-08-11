Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 01:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 04:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 415 AM MDT. * At 109 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Engle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED