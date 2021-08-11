Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 631 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Sells, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sells, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis - Sells District and Rincon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima, southwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 745 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332. Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers 329 and 336. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Luzerne and southwestern Wyoming Counties through 645 PM EDT At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ricketts Glen State Park to Jamison City to near Waller. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Nanticoke, Plymouth, Larksville, Lehman, Dallas, Harveys Lake, Dorrance, Slocum and Noxen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lycoming County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lycoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lycoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LYCOMING COUNTY At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Pine State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include English Center, Little Pine State Park and Ski Sawmill Ski Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Erie and northeastern Crawford Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cambridge Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Meadville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corry, Union City, Riceville, Canadohta Lake, Lincolnville, Hydetown, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg and Elgin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Cattaraugus and northwestern Allegany Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1111 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Franklinville, or 11 miles north of Olean, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashford, Franklinville, Belfast, Cuba, Rushford, Houghton, Caneadea, Friendship, Ischua, Lyndon, Humphrey, Black Creek and Hardy Corners. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 27 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 850 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Valley, or 22 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Half dollar size hail in the area of Cordes Junction. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Black Canyon City, Rock Springs, Cordes, Spring Valley, Childs Power Plant and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Palm Beach County through 1030 PM EDT At 1001 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boynton Beach to near Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Lantana, Atlantis, Loxahatchee NWR, Village Of Golf, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Whisper Walk, Kings Point, Dunes Road, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Hypoluxo, South Palm Beach, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes and Manalapan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Columbiana County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbiana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Columbiana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA COUNTY At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leetonia, or near Columbiana, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Columbiana, Leetonia, New Waterford, and Rogers. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Greenbrier County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...EAST CENTRAL LOUDOUN AND NORTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 428 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sterling, or near Lowes Island, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Broadlands, Lowes Island, Ashburn, Sterling, Great Falls, Countryside, Darnestown and Sterling Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Houston County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Peach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Peach A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN PEACH AND CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1130 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Warner Robins, or 10 miles northeast of Perry...moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Perry, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Robins Air Force Base, Sand Bed, Houston Lake, Lakewood, Powerville, Elberta, Bonaire, Miami Valley, Kathleen, Clinchfield and Grovania. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm south of Pine which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for east central Arizona.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 624 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Benson to 6 miles southwest of Dragoon to near Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES At 702 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Benson, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Benson, Vail, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Scott County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Sullivan, northeastern Hawkins and southeastern Scott Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1032 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kingsport, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kingsport, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon, Colonial Heights, Oak Grove, Church Hill, Mount Carmel, Tri-City Airport and Bays Mountain Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Russell County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Russell; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Russell and north central Washington Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1041 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cleveland Va, or near Lebanon, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Cleveland Va, Honaker, St. Paul, Castlewood, Hansonville and Rosedale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES At 654 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benson, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benson, Vail, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dunklin County, MOweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

