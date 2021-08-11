St. Luke's Health temporarily closes Conroe ER due to 'capacity and critical staffing shortages'

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising, St. Luke's Health has announced it will temporarily close its emergency room in Conroe "in response to capacity and critical staffing shortages."

"As cases rapidly rise throughout the St. Luke's Health system, we continue to assess the need to make necessary adjustments throughout our facilities, which will best allow us to care for patients," the hospital system released in a statement.

On Tuesday, St. Luke's Health's website read that the ER in Conroe was closed and asked for patients to go to a preferred emergency room or to check-in at another one of its locations.

The move comes as it is moving all urgent hospital operations to its main emergency department at the hospital in The Woodlands, which is facing capacity and staffing shortages.

St. Luke's Health also made the following adjustments:

Monitoring and managing the increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients.

Assigned designated points of care to better treat patients' needs and will allocate hospital staff and resource availability appropriately on a daily basis.

Performing urgent and emergent cases as deemed clinically necessary by physicians, and reviewing all other procedures on a case-by-case basis.