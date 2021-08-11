Cancel
Lansing, MI

Severe thunderstorm watch for Lansing and Jackson areas

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, MI. (WILX) - A warm, humid and unstable atmosphere is over Mid-Michigan and it is the fuel for potential strong to severe thunderstorms into tonight. We will be in a waiting game this afternoon into this evening on if and where thunderstorms develop in the region. With the very unstable atmosphere over the area any thunderstorms that do pop-up will strengthen quickly Any severe thunderstorms will have possibility of producing wind gusts near 60 M.P.H. Heavy rainfall is likely with any thunderstorms in the area tonight, too. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Slight Risk for severe weather this afternoon into tonight.

Lansing, MI
Jackson, MI
