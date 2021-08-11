Cancel
The Awesome Way South Park's Creators Plan To Start Spending Their $900 Million After New TV Deal

By Carlie Hoke
 3 days ago
The creative duo behind the animated success of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, have made several lucrative agreements in the past concerning their long-running, foul-mouthed TV comedy, but they just closed one deal to rule them all. Stone and Parker locked into a $900 million partnership with ViacomCBS for a ton of new content, and they plan to spend the new funds in some pretty awesome and specific ways, proving the show is nowhere close to being canceled, and neither are its creators.

