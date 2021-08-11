Death of 18-year-old detainee in Jefferson County ruled as 'undetermined'

An investigation into the death of an 18-year-old who was being held at a Jefferson County jail has ruled his cause of death as "undetermined."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced the results of 18-year-old Dezmen McBride's death Tuesday night.

McBride was arrested on May 21 for a terroristic act and was being held at the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center.

On June 5, police say that the staff "recognized" he wasn't feeling well and he was transported to a nearby hospital after an ambulance was called. He reportedly died at the hospital.

McBride's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

His listed cause of death was "undetermined."

"The status of 'undetermined' means that after thorough investigation the findings do not give any conclusive facts to account for the cause or manner of death," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The final, official autopsy report has not been sent yet."

The sheriff's office said the preliminary results were "disappointing because we all want answers" to why McBride died.

"Our commitment is firmly centered on the health and welfare of all of the detainees. We continue to offer our deepest condolences to the family and lift them in our prayers," the sheriff's office said.

According to police, the investigation hasn't found any "criminal or administrative wrong doing."

The case is still active and ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.