UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally,Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.