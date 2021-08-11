3 Biggest Changes in Valorant Patch 3.03

Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming first-person co-op zombie shooter game, Back 4 Blood, and take a look at the cooperative and player-versus-player (PvP) action that participants can expect from the upcoming Open Beta, which begins with Early Access on August 5, 2021. The Open Beta will feature the all-new PvP mode, "Swarm," where two squads of four face off in a best-of-three series of rounds swapping between playing as the Cleaners and the Ridden, as well as additional campaign content. Additionally, the open beta features two maps for the "Swarm" PvP mode, two co-op maps to fight off Ridden, the ability to play as Mom for the first time along with other Cleaners, the ability to play as six different Ridden variants in "Swarm," including the Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher, and Stinger, and more. The Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from August 5-9 for those who pre-order the game. Players can also register for a chance to get into the Early Access portion. Open Beta will continue from August 12-16 and be available for all players. Both Open Beta portions will be playable on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.