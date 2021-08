Dieter Brummer, best known for playing Shane Parrish on the Australian soap opera Home and Away, has died. He was 45. "Home and Away and @channel7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer's passing. Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish," reads a statement posted on social media Monday. "We send our sincere condolences to Dieter's family and friends during this very difficult time."