NBA

Dennis Schröder will reportedly join the Boston Celtics for one season on the taxpayer MLE

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

German point guard Dennis Schröder has announced he will join the Boston Celtics on his Instagram account, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting it will be for a one-year deal. It is presumably on the Celtics’ taxpayer mid-level exception for the coming 2021-22 NBA season.

That offer — approximately $5.9 million — might be a far cry from the $84 million offer sheet he turned down from the Los Angeles Lakers (his team in 2020-21) this past March. But with cap space around the league virtually gone, the former Laker had few other options and none as likely appealing in terms of postseason potential with two All-Star wings already on the roster in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, allowing him to showcase himself and get back on the market next summer.

It will also keep Boston’s books clean for their own free agency targets in the 2022 class.

“This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be an honor to put on the green and white and do what I love!” wrote Schröder. “I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?!”

The 6-foot-3 Braunschweig native will provide some size with starter-level talent, Schröder having put up 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game with Los Angeles last season.

