Blair Anderson, age 38, of Forest City, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 in Ellenboro, NC. Blair was born Friday, February 11, 1983, in Cleveland County, to Tony and Tammy Anderson of Forest City. She was a graduate of Chase High School, class of 2001. She also had earned Bachelor Degrees from UNC Charlotte and Limestone College. Blair worked as a Social Worker for several years. She most recently worked as a case manager at Footprints. Blair was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Mooresboro. She loved her children very much and enjoyed taking family trips to the beach and to the mountains.