Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jericho, VT

Levins chases Olympic dream

By Jack Fitzsimmons
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2021 US National Biathlon Rollerski Championships were held this weekend at the Camp Ethan Allen training center in Jericho. Many of the stars of past US Olympic teams were on hand, including Clare Egan and Susan Dunklee, the first two Americans to secure their spots in Beijing. But Team USA will likely be allotted at least two more spots at the Olympics on the women’s side, and one Vermonter hopes to claim one of them.

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jericho, VT
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clare Egan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Wcax#Americans#Team Usa#Us Biathlon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban enters Kabul as U.S. evacuation efforts continue

Members of the Taliban entered the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital Kabul Sunday to a negotiate for a "peaceful surrender" of the city, a spokesman for the group said Sunday. Three Afghan officials told the Associated Press that the Taliban were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman. NBC News...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Dual Atlantic storms may impact US, Haiti in the next 48 hours

(CNN) — While Gulf storm Fred is anticipated to strengthen as it moves north toward the Florida Panhandle, additional alerts have been levied in the Caribbean regarding Tropical Storm Grace, which may affect recovery efforts following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday. A tropical storm watch is in effect...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy