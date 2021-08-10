Levins chases Olympic dream

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2021 US National Biathlon Rollerski Championships were held this weekend at the Camp Ethan Allen training center in Jericho. Many of the stars of past US Olympic teams were on hand, including Clare Egan and Susan Dunklee, the first two Americans to secure their spots in Beijing. But Team USA will likely be allotted at least two more spots at the Olympics on the women’s side, and one Vermonter hopes to claim one of them.