Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market worth $39.8 billion by 2026
According to the new market research report "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents, Assays, Instrument), Test (Laboratory, POC), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Microbiology, PCR, NGS, INAAT), Disease (COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Influenza), End User - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 39.8 billion by 2026 from USD 28.1 billion in 2021, at a 7.2% CAGR.www.thedallasnews.net
