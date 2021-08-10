Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market worth $39.8 billion by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cloud Kitchen Market by Type, Product Type and Nature: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global cloud kitchen market size was valued at $43.1 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $71.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027. Cloud kitchens are also known as dark or shared kitchens. Cloud kitchens are delivery-only kitchens which can be owned by a brand or third party working with various brands. Moreover, with an increasing number of youngsters population globally along with changing taste preference of the consumers has raised the demand for online food delivery. Hectic life schedule and rise in consumer disposable income are the major factors due to which trend of ordering food online has increased. Furthermore, increase in usage of smart phones, rise in literacy and easy access to the internet has made the work of ordering food easier. Now a days, food restaurant are tying up with online food service site such as FoodPanda for the delivery of food and also to increase their sales. Moreover, online food delivery services also provide lots of offers, which attracts the consumer and also helps in increasing consumer base. Hence, effective offers and good customer service boosts the growth of the cloud kitchen industry.