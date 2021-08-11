No Big Startup Idea? No Problem. Here's How to Buy a Business.

Affordable. Accessible. Adaptable. Powerful. Practical. Prestigious. These qualities make any product sell — the kind that can transform how we think, work, and live. In the early 20th century, the automobile fit this description by re-defining what was possible. People enjoyed the freedom to pursue their dreams beyond their hometowns. Interstate highways were built and industries like petroleum and plastics thrived. In the later part of the century, personal computers became a must-have in homes. They provided a platform to create and connect as much as educate and entertain. PCs ushered in the digital age — and we can thank Microsoft for much of it.