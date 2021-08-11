Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

No Big Startup Idea? No Problem. Here's How to Buy a Business.

By Michael Curry
Westport News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot every entrepreneur needs inspiration; entrepreneurship through acquisition might be where you shine. When you think of an entrepreneur, you probably imagine some visionary with a grand new idea. The archetypal entrepreneur builds a plan centered around that idea and then bootstraps the business to great heights. We’ve seen this play out again and again — but not all of us have billion-dollar ideas. Does that mean we’re not entrepreneurs?

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Art#Phoenix Clothiers#Emory University#Stanford#Seneca Partners#Kghp#Apex Physics Partners#Mid Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
Cell PhonesInc.com

How to Know If Your Tech Startup Is Actually a Good Idea

You think you have come up with a brilliant idea for your startup. You have done the preliminary market research and spoken to many potential customers, and the feedback has been very positive. But how do you really know that it will form the basis for a great company?. Figuring...
Small BusinessWestport News

4 Great Ways to Finance Your New Business Venture

While in college, I wanted to start a book-publishing company representing historically underrepresented populations within the publishing industry. At the time, I thought bank loans or coming from a wealthy family were the only two ways to finance a business venture. As a student saddled with debt and nonexistent credit history, I walked into the bank to apply for a loan. I was laughed out of the bank.
MarketsInc.com

3 Things Mark Cuban Looks For in a Startup and Why He Invested in Human Ashes

Mark Cuban is one of the most successful angel investors in the world. Naturally, founders are vying for his attention as his funding is seen as something of a golden ticket. But when he reportedly gets over a thousand pitches a day and notoriously invests in a variety of industries from employment platforms (Cluster) to sandwich shops (Fat Shack), there's no red thread in what he invests in.
MarketsMySanAntonio

I Raised $1.3 Million for My Startup From a Single LinkedIn Post

This isn’t an exaggeration, this really happened. Let me give you some context: The $1.3 million was an investment check. The post was an image. The investment came from someone I’d never spoken to but who sent me a DM. Since this happened, I’ve had time to reflect on what made it possible, and there are some distinct lessons I learned.
Businesscrunchbase.com

The Big Five Are Buying Far Fewer Startups This Year

The five most valuable American technology companies have enough money to buy any startup at virtually any price. But although they have the means, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook have not been especially acquisitive this year. Among them, the companies have made just 12 disclosed purchases of private, venture-backed...
Small Businesscrunchbase.com

Startups, Here’s How To Better Serve Independent Workers

The whole structure of work is changing. From part-time rideshare drivers to full-time freelance professionals, the number of Americans earning income from independent work these days continues to increase. Whether it’s for more freedom and flexibility in their careers or as a way to pick up some extra cash on the side, there are an estimated 68 million people participating in the independent economy across nearly every industry.
Economychiefexecutive.net

Business Longevity Is Shrinking. Here’s How To Stay Vital.

Did you know that company longevity has trended negatively in recent years? In fact, research from QAD predicts that the average life span of S&P 500 companies will actually be five years shorter in 2030 than in 2019. Unsurprisingly, it points to increasing disruption as the leading cause. Technology is...
MarketsStreet.Com

Buying Bitcoin? Here's How to Think About 'Risk' - Top Expert

"One thing that you just have to keep in mind is that volatility is a feature of a cryptocurrency," said Ed Lopez, Managing Director and Head of ETF products at VanEck. "You have to understand that there is an inherent risk in this asset class." Lopez, also the host of the podcast 'Trends with Benefits', says cryptocurrency (and its ecosystem) is so much bigger than Elon Musk ( (TSLA) - Get Report),
EconomyWestport News

How to Maximize the Sale of Your Amazon Business

As a direct result of 2020’s global commotion, businesses were uprooted, organizations succumbed to forced digital transformations and ecommerce accelerated at record pace. The changes for businesses caused a “Gold Rush” type effect as Amazon became a mecca for small businesses seeking a chance to survive during a global pandemic. Sellers rapidly joined the online retailer's marketplace to sell and move products, and their success served as a catalyst for others to follow suit. In fact, from January to March 2021, an additional 280,000 sellers joined the 1.9 million who were already actively selling on the marketplace — and it’s estimated that an additional 1.2 million will join by the end of 2021.
Small BusinessPoets and Quants

Favorite Companies Of The MBA Class of 2022

Affordable. Accessible. Adaptable. Powerful. Practical. Prestigious. These qualities make any product sell — the kind that can transform how we think, work, and live. In the early 20th century, the automobile fit this description by re-defining what was possible. People enjoyed the freedom to pursue their dreams beyond their hometowns. Interstate highways were built and industries like petroleum and plastics thrived. In the later part of the century, personal computers became a must-have in homes. They provided a platform to create and connect as much as educate and entertain. PCs ushered in the digital age — and we can thank Microsoft for much of it.
MarketsTechCrunch

Venture capital probably isn’t dead

This will be fun, and, because it’s Friday, both relaxed and cordial. (For fun, here’s a long-ass podcast I participated in with Lessin last year.) Lessin notes that venture capitalists once made risky wagers on companies that often withered away. Higher-than-average investment risk meant that returns from winning bets had to be very lucrative, or else the venture model would have failed.
BusinessFast Company

Jeff Bezos uses a simple framework for making big decisions. Here’s how it works

One of my favorite business frameworks is Jeff Bezos’ “Regret Minimization” framework. In a nutshell, when debating within yourself as to whether or not you should do something, the question Bezos asks is, “At the end of my life, will I regret not having done this?” If the answer is no, well then it’s probably not worth doing. But if the answer is yes, or even “maybe,” then there’s your answer.
EconomyWestport News

5 Ways to Increase Your Brand's Visibility Online in Under 30 Days

With so much consumer attention available online, it presents an incredible opportunity for brands to be discovered. While the potential and opportunity are present for anyone to go after, it’s not as simple as it may sound. The competition for consumer attention online is at an all-time high. There is only so much available real estate at the top, and the only way you will reach the top — Google, social media feeds, etc. — is by consistently doing the things that are the most impactful.
MySanAntonio

Edison Partners Exits Small Business Digital Spend Management Leader Bento for Business

Edison’s 12th exit in the last 12 months; sets a record for exit proceeds for the 5th consecutive year. Edison Partners, the leading growth equity firm, announced today that it will exit portfolio company Bento for Business, which has been acquired by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB). Upon closing, the transaction will deliver a strong cash return and 60% IRR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy