Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Steph Curry Sends Message To Lionel Messi After New Deal

By Matt Audilet
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steph Curry is one of the most iconic No. 30s in sporting history — and on Tuesday, the superstar basketball player welcomed another athlete to that list. Earlier today, all-time great soccer legend Lionel Messi was introduced for the first time in his new Paris Saint-Germaine uniform. The number on...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
175K+
Followers
34K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Nolan Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Psg#Warriors Jersey#Brazilian#Barcelona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
NBACBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green pushing Warriors management to trade for veterans, per report

NBA superstars often involve themselves in their organization's offseason dealings, and the Golden State Warriors are no exception. Their star players famously recruited Kevin Durant to join the team in 2016, but that move was relatively easy for the Warriors to make. They only needed to clear the cap space to sign him, and the 2016 cap spike made that substantially easier. Five years later, the circumstances are substantially different.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
SoccerGolf Digest

This Spanish sportscaster losing his mind over Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona is the greatest meltdown in television history

Yesterday, the soccer world stopped, slack-jawed and drooling in the middle of the street, when news broke that Lionel Messi and Barcelona, after 21 years, 34 trophies, and 672 goals, had officially split. Though the writing has been on the wall for awhile—including a near transfer last summer—the news still sent a shockwave across the globe. Nowhere, however, was the fallout more devastating than in the Catalan capital itself, where fans gathered in the streets to mourn the diminutive GOAT as if he had passed from this dimension (most likely he’s headed to Paris).
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Rob Parker: Warriors Should Have Gotten Rid of Steph Curry

Chris Broussard: “Over the next five years, Steph Curry has guaranteed money of $261 million. BIG BUCKS. You have a take on this that I find incredible and baffling.”. Rob Parker: “It’s not incredible it just depends on how you want to do business. Their window for winning has opened and closed. They’ve probably done all the winning, they got a new arena, and made a lot of money. This just a reward, a retirement fund, or a pension, this is not about them winning anymore. It’s hard for people to part with players that they like and I get it, it was like when the Cardinals wouldn’t pay Albert Pujols. The Cardinals already had a nice run and they didn’t want to do it because they know what happens when you pay older players. Steph played great last year and they didn’t even make the playoffs… I don't expect the Warriors to win the title in the next five years no matter how much money they pay him. It’s a reward and it’s a bonus. You like him, you love that he’s a part of your organization, you can’t sell any more tickets, and they just want to reward the guy. As far as a business situation and whether or not this is good money or smart money, it’s NOT. He’s too old to build a team around. If you’re going to be ‘all-in’ on this and you’re going to pay Steph you gotta go get him players for NOW. You can’t hope, wish, and dream that these drafted players are going to be good.”
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better

It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has nothing but fond memories of his time with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. During a recent talk using Twitter Spaces, Durant was asked whether playing with Curry made him better during their time together. The Nets star didn’t hold back in his ultimate praise […] The post Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBANBC Bay Area

Steph Curry Sends Two Clear Messages With Warriors Contract Extension

Steph sends two clear messages with Warriors extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Never was there a doubt about Stephen Curry’s allegiance, even as the Warriors risk squandering what’s left of his prime by making a sharp turn toward the future. Curry is a loyalist. And, moreover, he routinely bets on himself.
MLSblackchronicle.com

Cristiano Ronaldo’s PSG dreams scuppered by Lionel Messi

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Where to now...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors add Stephen Curry backup with signing of Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to add depth to their roster to ensure Stephen Curry has enough help as they try to return to title contention. The Dubs signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, to a two-way contract. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, Chiozza...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAYardbarker

Dwyane Wade gets very honest about Stephen Curry's bad shots

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has never been shy. Whether he’s settling the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all or other weighing in on other topics, you can always count on Wade for 100% transparency. It was more of the same this week. Recently, Wade spoke to...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona 'to agree £250,000-a-week five-year deal' with the Argentine star set to FINALLY sign 50% pay-cut contract 'in the next week' amid club's financial woes

Lionel Messi has reportedly returned to Barcelona to finally put pen to paper on a new contract at the club. The Argentine's deal expired at the end of June and he has been on holiday since guiding his country to Copa America glory. The Barcelona hierarchy have been confident their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy