Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Sheriff’s Department’s ‘Operation Hammer Strike’ To Target Illegal Marijuana Grows In San Bernardino County

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHhEs_0bNwZs9I00

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials are creating an expanded task force to target illegal marijuana cultivation crimes across the county.

“The biggest quality of life crime we have here in San Bernardino County is the illegal cultivation of marijuana, particularly in our rural communities,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a video statement.

The county board of supervisors passed an urgency ordinance on Tuesday that will assist the sheriff’s department, D.A.’s office and code enforcement in enforcing and eliminating the crime.

Officials said the Marijuana Enforcement Team will expand from the existing one team into five teams that can attack existing illegal cannabis cultivation.

While illegal on the federal level, recreational and medicinal marijuana use is permitted in the state of California. However, unlicensed marijuana grows remain illegal.

Comments / 18

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicinal Marijuana#Rural Communities#Board Of Supervisors#Sheriff S Department#Cbsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Calls For Local State Of Emergency To Address Homeless Crisis

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says homelessness is out of control, so a local state of emergency should be declared to address it. (credit: CBS) At a public meeting in Granada Hills Thursday night, Villanueva blamed everyone from the governor to the Los Angeles City Council for the homeless crisis, claiming they have refused to enforce the law. “People understand that when we lose control of our public space, when we fail to regulate our public space, we’re surrendering it to anybody who shows up, in whatever condition they show up, and they’re here, and they’re going to...
Ventura County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

State Attorney General Will Not Pursue Criminal Charges Against Edison Over 2018 Woolsey Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The state Attorney General’s Office has completed its investigation into the 2018 Woolsey Fire and will not pursue any criminal charges against Southern California Edison over its ignition, saying there is “insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.” The Woolsey Fire began Nov. 8, 2018, and burned 96,949 acres of land, destroyed 1,643 structures, killed three people, and prompted the evacuation of more than 295,000 individuals. The California Attorney General’s Office and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, in conjunction with the Ventura County Fire Department, conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of the wildfire....
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA County To Start Offering COVID Booster Shots On Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials will on Saturday begin offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised individuals following the FDA’s authorization. “Studies have shown immunocompromised people are more likely to have post-vaccination infection and become severely ill from COVID-19,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “An additional vaccine dose for some people with weakened immune systems could help prevent serious illness and death.” Organ transplant recipients, people undergoing cancer treatment, HIV patients and people on select “immunosuppressive medications” are among those qualified to receive the booster shot. The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said people should consult with their doctors to confirm their eligibility for the third shot. The third dose, which will be offered at county vaccination sites that have the Pfizer and Modern shots, should be administered at least 28 days following the second dose. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County reported another 19 coronavirus deaths on Friday, and 3,810 new cases. The new deaths and cases brought the county’s cumulative number to 24,872 and 1,342,839 respectively. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Illegal Cannabis Grow Operation Discovered In Santa Ana Wednesday

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Officers in Santa Ana on Wednesday discovered a large-scale, illegal cannabis grow operation. “Vice detectives served a search warrant on a suspected illegal marijuana grow facility at the 2100 block of S. Yale Street, Santa Ana. Upon entry, detectives located an illegal, large-scale, operational marijuana cultivation site. The investigation is ongoing,” the tweet said. #SantaAnaPD Vice Detectives served a search warrant on a suspected illegal marijuana grow facility at the 2100 block of S. Yale Street, Santa Ana. Upon entry, detectives located an illegal, large-scale, operational marijuana cultivation site. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/7imie202yM — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) August 12, 2021
Compton, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan, 5 Others Charged With Election Fraud

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan and five others were charged Friday with election fraud, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced. (credit: Compton City Council) Galvan and former Compton City Council candidate Jace Dawson, both 34, were charged with working together to help Galvan retain his District 2 seat. Dawson also faces a charge of trying to bribe a registrar employee as she was counting ballots on election night. Four others were also charged in the case – 34-year-old Toni Morris, 48-year-old Kimberly Chaouch, 61-year-old Barry Reed, and 51-year-old Reginald Streeter all allegedly registered to vote at Dawson’s address in Compton, even though they didn’t live there. All four are charged with voting illegally in the election. Galvan had won a tight election over his challenger, Andre Spicer, 855 to 854. Galvan and Dawson are scheduled to be arraigned Friday. The four other defendants will be arraigned at a later date, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LAPD Launches Increased Foot Patrols In Hollywood, Staffed With Reserve Officers

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department started a new foot patrol program Friday, adding 15 uniformed unpaid, reserve officers to the Hollywood beat. The new patrol officers are members of the department’s reserve police force, officers who receive the same training as their full-time counterparts, but are unpaid volunteers who have jobs outside of the police force. “Right now, we’re out here letting the citizens in the community and business owners know that we are here,” Officer Sammy Hsu said. Hsu works works in legal information technology for a law firm, but he puts a badge one day a week and...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable Friday

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable again Friday, prompting one epidemiologist to speculate the county may have reached its peak in this latest Delta variant-fueled surge. The Orange County Health Care Agency reported that hospitalizations due to the virus increased from 497 Thursday to 498 Friday, while the number of patients in intensive care units dipped from 126 to 120. Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention, said with hospitalizations holding steady since Wednesday, it could mean the county has seen the worst of this latest surge. “We may have found the...
Hesperia, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Help Needed To Find Hesperia Family Missing Since 2019

HESPERIA (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for help Friday to find a family they say has been missing since 2019. John Roberts and Julie Englehart, both 49 years old, and their 11-year-old daughter Brooke Roberts, were last heard from in 2019, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) The family moved from Hesperia to Ozark, Ala. – where John Roberts grew up — in 2017, but came back to Hesperia in 2019. Their last known residence was a Motel 6 on Cataba Road in Hesperia. On a phone call with a relative on Oct. 6, 2019, Englehart said she had found a job cleaning used trailers for an unknown business in the High Desert area, and that they were planning to move to another location near Spring Valley Lake. She told the relative she would call the following day, but never did. Authorities say the family has not been seen or heard from since then and their whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about the family or with information about their whereabouts can contact Detective Jason Schroeder at the Hesperia Sheriff’s station.
Glendale, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Glendale Residents Limited To Outside Watering Three Days A Week

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Under new water conservation requirements in Glendale, residents are limited to watering outside on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and for no more than 10 minutes at each watering station, Glendale Water and Power announced Wednesday. The Glendale City Council voted Tuesday to approve the second phase of the city’s mandatory water conservation ordinance. Residents will have a drought charge of 30 cents per hundred cubic feet, which is about 40 cents for 1,000 gallons of water. Those who reduce their water will either have the same bills as normal or lower bills. Households that don’t comply with the...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Firefighters Respond To Fire On 40-Foot Boat In San Pedro

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Fire Department units are responding to an approximately 40-foot vessel on fire at a fuel dock near Signal Place and Sampson Way in San Pedro. The fire started around 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to firefighters. By 6:51 p.m., firefighters extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Sheriff’s Deputy Rushed To Chino Valley Hospital For Medical Emergency At End Of Pursuit

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was rushed to a hospital in Chino Valley after experiencing a medical emergency at the end of a pursuit. According to the Chino Valley Fire Department, during the end of a pursuit, the female deputy had an unspecified medical emergency near Grand Avenue. It was not immediately clear what the emergency was but a hazardous materials unit responded and the suspect’s vehicle was taped off. The deputy was in unknown condition. Grand Avenue in Chino Hills was fully closed backing up traffic between Diamond Bar and Chino Valley.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

COVID Hospitalizations Up 366% Over Past Month In LA County As Virus Surges

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the bulk of new COVID-19 infections occurring among the unvaccinated, the pace of Los Angeles County residents being hospitalized due to the virus has begun rising at an equivalent rate of new cases, while the rate of people dying is also creeping higher, according to figures released Thursday. “For the past few weeks I’ve been sharing with you that cases have been increasing at twice or more the rate of hospitalizations,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “However, comparing Aug. 4 with July 4, we see cases and hospitalizations rising at similar rates.” During that time period,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

County Bans Homeless Encampments In Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to prohibit homeless encampments in high fire hazard zones in unincorporated areas of the county. Put forward by Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Kathryn Barger, the motion was approved along with dozens of other items not held for discussion by the board. “As climate change extends and exacerbates our local fire season, particular areas of the unincorporated county pose too much risk of harm or loss of life for residents, people experiencing homelessness, outreach teams and first responders to allow encampments to remain,” the motion stated. “As we enter what...
Santa Clarita, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Multiple Brush Fires Burn In Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling two brush fires from the ground and the sky Thursday evening. One brush fire in the area of Valle Del Oro and Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, dubbed the Jake Fire, grew to about an acre and a half by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. BRUSH FIRE | FS73 | Valle Del Oro/Newhall Ave #SantaClarita | Units on-scene for a 1/4 acre brush fire running uphill in light fuel. #JakeFire#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 12, 2021 Firefighters added that the fire was running uphill in light fuel. Firefighters expected to knock down both the fires quickly as the winds were calm. By 5 p.m, firefighters said forward progress of the Jake Fire in the area of Valle Del Oro and Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita had been stopped. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fires is still under investigation.  
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA City Council Moves Step Closer To Requiring Vaccine Proof For Entry To Indoor Spaces

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday unanimously approved moving forward with a proposal that would require people to have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in order to enter most indoor public spaces, such as restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and even some retailers. City Council President Nury Martinez Aug. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) By a 13-0 vote, the council called on the office of L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer to craft the ordinance that will return to the council for another vote. Council President Nury Martinez followed the vote up with a stern message for unvaccinated Angelenos. “You not being...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations On The Rise Again

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County saw 34 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday and seven more patients in intensive care since Tuesday, officials said. Hospitalizations due to the virus increased from 461 Tuesday to 495, and the intensive care unit number increased from 89 to 96, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported. Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention, called the rising level of patients “concerning.” Noymer noted there were 375 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county a week ago. “That’s significant,” Noymer told City News Service. “Yesterday, we were holding steady, but things...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA County Coronavirus Hospitalizations Nearly Double In Two Weeks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported increasing coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Monday as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. There were 2,919 confirmed cases reported and six new deaths. Additionally, in the past two weeks, L.A. County saw daily hospitalizations nearly double. As of Monday, there were 1,437 individuals hospitalized with coronavirus up from 745 on Monday, July 26. The increase in hospitalizations is largely attributed to unvaccinated Angelenos, while numbers remain low among those who are vaccinated. Officials said the number of cases and deaths were likely to reflect reporting delays from over the weekend. On top of that, emergency rooms were also seeing younger people, including kids, showing up with coronavirus infections. As a result, the city and county of L.A. are each looking at requiring proof of vaccine for some indoor places. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is expected to talk about the vaccine requirements at a meeting in two weeks, and the city of L.A. officials are set to discuss the matter at the next city council meeting on Wednesday. The American Academy of Pediatrics said in December that kids under 17 accounted for just 12% of cases nationwide, and that’s now up to 14.3%.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS LA

Newhall-Area CHP Officer Jeremiah Hart Dies Of COVID-19

NEWHALL (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officer Jeremiah Hart has died of COVID-19, the department said Tuesday. He was 44 years old. Hart died Sunday from complications of COVID-19, the CHP said. He was a 12-year veteran of the CHP most recently assigned to the Newhall-area office. Hart also served in the CHP’s Antelope Valley and Oakhurst areas. It is with great sadness I announce the #EOW of Officer Jeremiah Hart of the @CHP_Newhall Area. Officer Hart passed away due to complications from COVID-19. He was a 12-year veteran who proudly served his community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/WFc9ApweOB — Amanda Ray (@CHPCommissioner) August 10, 2021 Gov. Gavin Newsom said flags at the Capitol would flown at half-staff in his honor. “The death of a dedicated law enforcement hero is a painful and real reminder of the risks these women and men face every day protecting the people of California,” Newsom said in a statement. Hart is survived by his children Timothy, Courtney, and Ezekiel, parents, and six siblings.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA Court Filing Seeks To Bolster Protections For Kids In Immigration Custody

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The federal government continues to detain migrant children indefinitely in makeshift facilities that are unsafe, unsanitary and damaging to children’s physical and mental well-being, two immigrant rights groups alleged in a court filing Monday that calls on a Los Angeles judge to enforce legal safeguards. The motion to enforce, filed in Los Angeles federal court, asks the court to enforce the landmark 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement, which established basic standards of care for children in immigration custody. The filing includes first-hand accounts from dozens of children living in the government’s so-called Emergency Intake Sites, as well as testimony...

Comments / 18

Community Policy