Sheriff’s Department’s ‘Operation Hammer Strike’ To Target Illegal Marijuana Grows In San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials are creating an expanded task force to target illegal marijuana cultivation crimes across the county.

“The biggest quality of life crime we have here in San Bernardino County is the illegal cultivation of marijuana, particularly in our rural communities,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a video statement.

The county board of supervisors passed an urgency ordinance on Tuesday that will assist the sheriff’s department, D.A.’s office and code enforcement in enforcing and eliminating the crime.

Officials said the Marijuana Enforcement Team will expand from the existing one team into five teams that can attack existing illegal cannabis cultivation.

While illegal on the federal level, recreational and medicinal marijuana use is permitted in the state of California. However, unlicensed marijuana grows remain illegal.