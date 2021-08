• AMC will accept BTC payments from Apple Pay and Google Pay. • AMC plans to use crypto payments by the end of the year. AMC, a prestigious movie theater, announced that it is considering using BTC payments for movie tickets purchase. Cryptocurrencies have hit the big screen with a North American momentum that has so far left no one disappointed. According to announcements, the AMC chain wants to take advantage of Blockchain technology so users can quickly pay at their headquarters.