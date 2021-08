Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Rich Hill and the New York Mets. Jackson is 2-for-11 since making his Marlins debut on Monday, with the two hits being a double on Wednesday and his first big league homer on Tuesday. Jorge Alfaro, who played left field the last two games, is catching for Braxton Garrett on Thursday afternoon and hitting third. Lewis Brinson is in left and in the cleanup spot while Magneuris Sierra returns to center field and hits eighth.