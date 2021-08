Summer is here and you want to look awesome for it, right? We’ve got the sale for you. Right now, you can get up to 50% off on a wide range of different Ray-Ban sunglasses meaning there’s the perfect style for you and at the perfect price, too. This sale will let you pick up a pair of Ray-Bans from just $64, saving you over $60 or more on the regular price. With some major top sellers included as well as some quirkier entries, let’s take a look at what to expect.