AIChE Establishes Food Engineering, Expansion and Development Institute

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (“Engine”), a provider of sports and esports gaming experiences, along with media solutions focused on influencer marketing, gaming data/analytics, and programmatic advertising has entered into an at-the-market Equity Distribution Agreement (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with Canaccord Genuity LLC (“Canaccord”), on behalf of itself and co-sales agents Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and B. Riley Securities, Inc., to establish an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”). Under the ATM Program, the Company will have the flexibility through the April 2023 expiration date of its Base Prospectus (referenced below), to issue up to US$50 million of common shares (“Common Shares”) as needed to support the Company’s ongoing business activities. Any Common Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, when sold through the NASDAQ Global Market. No common shares will be offered or sold in Canada.