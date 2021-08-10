Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

AIChE Establishes Food Engineering, Expansion and Development Institute

By Gordon Ellis
aiche.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIChE has announced the creation of the Food Engineering, Expansion and Development (FEED) Institute, a new global community of food technologists and engineers from industry, academia, government, and national labs, dedicated to advancing food safety and innovation. The new entity will support the application of engineering techniques, technologies, and expertise across the food industries.

www.aiche.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Engineering#Food Science#Food Industries#Chemical Engineers#The Feed Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Businessaithority.com

Pluribus Technologies Inc. acquires Pathways Training & eLearning Inc.

Pluribus Technologies Inc. announced the completion of the acquisition of Pathways Training & eLearning Inc. in Toronto, ON. Founded in 2006, Pathways is an agency that supports its blue-chip clients through the design and programming of learning technologies, including live action video, eLearning, mLearning, gaming, animation and simulation along with traditional instructional design, corporate training and change management.
Minnesota Staterubbernews.com

Prototypes, rapid development at center of Minnesota R&P expansion

ANAHEIM, Calif.—Injection molder Quadion L.L.C., doing business as Minnesota Rubber and Plastics, is building a 9,000-sq,-ft. innovation center next to the company's corporate headquarters in Plymouth, Minn., to design, build and test prototypes. The primary focus of the center is to grow the company's medical business to more than half...
ScienceNature.com

Solutions in microbiome engineering: prioritizing barriers to organism establishment

Microbiome engineering is increasingly being employed as a solution to challenges in health, agriculture, and climate. Often manipulation involves inoculation of new microbes designed to improve function into a preexisting microbial community. Despite, increased efforts in microbiome engineering inoculants frequently fail to establish and/or confer long-lasting modifications on ecosystem function. We posit that one underlying cause of these shortfalls is the failure to consider barriers to organism establishment. This is a key challenge and focus of macroecology research, specifically invasion biology and restoration ecology. We adopt a framework from invasion biology that summarizes establishment barriers in three categories: (1) propagule pressure, (2) environmental filtering, and (3) biotic interactions factors. We suggest that biotic interactions is the most neglected factor in microbiome engineering research, and we recommend a number of actions to accelerate engineering solutions.
Houston, TXrice.edu

CPRIT grant establishes Genetic Design and Engineering Center

Rice-based facility will enable advanced cellular engineering for the Texas Medical Center and beyond. Rice University faculty members led by bioengineer Gang Bao have been awarded a $4 million grant by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to establish the Genetic Design and Engineering Center (GDEC). Rice’s...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Clear Current Capital Partners With The Good Food Institute For The 2021 Good Food Conference

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Current Capital, a leading impact investment firm focused on early-stage alternative protein startups, is excited to announce its support and participation in the upcoming 2021 Good Food Conference , led and organized by The Good Food Institute . This conference will take place from September 22 nd through the 24 th, and will bring together scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, policy makers, and corporate leaders from around the world with the intent to accelerate change, eliminate obstacles, and scale solutions for mainstreaming alternative proteins across the global food system.
Businessaiche.org

RAPID Welcomes Principal Program Manager Liz Moore

RAPID is pleased to announce that Liz Moore has joined the RAPID® Team as a Principal Program Manager. Liz joins RAPID after spending almost 15 years contributing to all areas of project and program management for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO). With her strong background in managing project and program planning and implementation, Liz will coordinate with the RAPID Tech Team, internal stakeholders, and RAPID project teams to ensure overall program success and compliance.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Stratasan and Ancore Health Announce Expansion of Outpatient Institutional Billing Data

Market Reimbursement Analyzer tool to Provide a More Complete Picture of Outpatient Reimbursement Rates. Stratasan and Ancore Health are pleased to announce an expansion of the intelligence available in the Market Reimbursement Analyzer (MRA) tool with the addition of outpatient institutional billing. With the dramatic shifts happening in how outpatient services are being reimbursed, this enhancement will prove to be particularly valuable in negotiations between payers and providers.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Quantum eMotion Joins the Quantum Alliance Initiative Established by the Hudson Institute

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Quantum eMotion Inc. (TSXV: QNC) (OTC Pink: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") today announces its participation in the Hudson Institute's Quantum Alliance Initiative (QAI), an international consortium of companies, institutions, and universities whose mission is to raise awareness and develop policies which will serve as a guide for the creation of a robust quantum ecosystem in the Western world.
IndustryMySanAntonio

Universal Pure Announces West Coast Facility Expansion in Southern California, Establishing a Nationwide Network of High Pressure Processing Facilities

MIRA LOMA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Universal Pure, the market leading provider of High Pressure Processing (“HPP”) and food safety solutions across the cold chain, expands to the West Coast with the opening of a new processing facility in Southern California. Opening early Fall 2021, the 30,000 square feet...
ScienceArkansas Business

$6.1M Grant Will Establish Virus Research Institute at UA

The National Science Foundation has awarded a $6.1 million grant to the University of Arkansas to establish a research institute focused on virology and virus ecology. The UA said scientists will study multiple virus systems across “all domains of life,” seeking to establish fundamental “rules of life,” or laws of virology, that apply to large sets of virus systems.
Aerospace & Defensetechxplore.com

Developing next-gen, smart engine fan blades

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) is transforming the way companies in many industries are manufacturing their products, and the aerospace industry is no exception. For example, aircraft manufacturers are improving manufacturing processes by embedding sensor technologies into engine components. An EU-funded project called MORPHO has also jumped on the Industry 4.0 bandwagon with an innovative proposal: embed printed and fiber optical sensors in aircraft engine fan blades to endow them with cognitive capabilities while they are being manufactured.
Arizona Stateaithority.com

Cox Automotive Mobility And Arizona’s Institute Of Automated Mobility Work To Advance Automated Vehicle Development And Safety

Cox Automotive Mobility, a division of Cox Automotive committed to advancing the world’s fleets to serve the next generation, will be joining the Institute of Automated Mobility (IAM), a public-private consortium established by Governor Ducey in 2018 to shape the future of transportation safety, science and policy. The collaboration will...
Video Gamesaithority.com

Engine Media Establishes At The Market Equity Program

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (“Engine”), a provider of sports and esports gaming experiences, along with media solutions focused on influencer marketing, gaming data/analytics, and programmatic advertising has entered into an at-the-market Equity Distribution Agreement (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with Canaccord Genuity LLC (“Canaccord”), on behalf of itself and co-sales agents Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and B. Riley Securities, Inc., to establish an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”). Under the ATM Program, the Company will have the flexibility through the April 2023 expiration date of its Base Prospectus (referenced below), to issue up to US$50 million of common shares (“Common Shares”) as needed to support the Company’s ongoing business activities. Any Common Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, when sold through the NASDAQ Global Market. No common shares will be offered or sold in Canada.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Artiva Biotherapeutics Establishes U.S. Research and Manufacturing Facility for NK Cell Therapy Pipeline Development and Clinical Supply

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Artiva”), an oncology company focused on developing and commercializing primary allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced the expansion of the Company’s U.S. facilities in San Diego. The new 52,000-square-foot facility will include research and process development laboratories and a multi-suite custom-built Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) manufacturing center to support NK and CAR-NK cell production for Artiva’s pipeline development and clinical trial supply. The new facility and capabilities will be in addition to Artiva’s continued research and GMP manufacturing at its partner GC LabCell’s state-of-the-art 300,000-square-foot Cell Center, which comprises research labs, process development labs, and a 50,000-square-foot GMP cell therapy manufacturing facility in the Republic of Korea.
Computersitprotoday.com

Software Engineer vs. Developer: Which Is 'Better'?

To many ears, software developer and software engineer may sound like interchangeable terms. In certain contexts and to a certain degree, they are. But there are also important differences between these two terms. Depending on your goals and priorities, calling yourself a software engineer vs. developer (or vice versa) can make a difference.
Businessphocuswire.com

Voi adds $45M investment for e-scooter expansion and tech development

Micro-mobility platform Voi has added $45 million to its Series C round bringing the total to $250 million. The latest investment was led by the Raine Group with existing investors VNV Global and new investors also involved. Sweden-based Voi says the investment will go towards its e-scooter fleet, expansion into...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Cube Satellite Market in North America to Grow at 14.90% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Smaller in size and weight as compared to conventional satellites, rise in demand in commercial applications, and emergence of new application areas drive the growth of the global CubeSat market. However, limitations regarding payload accommodation and strict government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, developments in technologies to improve capabilities and rise in demand for space data present new opportunities in the coming years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy