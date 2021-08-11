Cancel
New Providence, NJ

I’m 75 and still working. What happens to my retirement plans?

By Karin Price Mueller
Q. I am 75 years old and a long-time full-time employee and a participant in my employer’s 401(k) plan. I am aware that as a non-owner, as long as I remain employed, I may continue to contribute to my 401(k) and I am not required to take any Required Minimum Distribution (RMD). I plan to keep working through the end of this year, which I understand means I will not be required to take a RMD for 2021 in 2022. If I decide to retire sometime during 2022, is there a particular date I can work until that leaves me eligible not to take the RMD for 2022? And if I can arrange to remain employed on a part-time basis, what would allow me to avoid taking the RMD?

