PRAIRIE CITY – (Update provided by the Malheur National Forest) Black Butte Fire information: Firefighters were able to secure black line from the north and along the eastern edge of the fire. On the northeast edge, crews will secure and hold alternate lines and continue to prep the 416 road. Along the eastern edge of the fire, crews will again utilize air support to limit fire spread east of the North Fork of the Malheur River. Crews are putting in direct line from Vale Dip south to the River. Protecting private lands and structures at Flag Prairie is a priority. Mop-up will begin on primary lines and crews will patrol and secure spots across containment lines.