Public Health

Melbourne's sixth lockdown has been extended by one week

By Rebecca Russo
Time Out Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictorian premier Daniel Andrews has announced an extension of metropolitan Melbourne’s current lockdown. The lockdown has been extended by another seven days, which means it is anticipated to end at 11.59pm on Thursday, August 19. The news comes as Victoria records 20 new locally acquired cases. Of the 20 new...

Person
Daniel Andrews
#New South Wales #Wales Today #Victorians
Virus
Melbourne
Health
Lockdown
Public Health
Sydney
Vaccines
Australia
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Melbourne stays in lockdown as Victoria eases

MELBOURNE, Australia — Victoria state in Australia is lifting its pandemic lockdown beginning Tuesday, except in the city of Melbourne. Australia’s second-most populous state imposed a seven-day lockdown last Thursday due to concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. But Victoria Premier Daniel Andrew says all...
WorldPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Melbourne Film Festival Cancels In-Person Screenings As City Enters Sixth COVID-19 Lockdown

For the second year in succession, the Melbourne International Film Festival is moving to a digital-only event after the Australian state of Victoria entered a sixth lockdown due to a surge of COVID-19 cases. “In light of the current COVID situation in Melbourne, and with the safety of audiences and staff at the forefront of their thinking, the Board and Management of the Melbourne International Film Festival have taken the difficult decision to cancel the in-cinema component of this year’s festival, planned to be delivered from Thursday 12 to Sunday 22 August,”  organizers behind MIFF said in a statement released Tuesday. Australia’s biggest and oldest film festival, which began on Aug. 5 and runs through to Aug. 22, plans to expand the online MIFF Play section to 70 short films and 94 features. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that some of the most prominent films in MIFF’s original lineup will not now screen at all, including the opening film, Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife. Justin Kurzel’s Nitram will not screen in Melbourne or online but is still set to screen at MIFF satellite events at regional theaters.
Public Healthmanofmany.com

Melbourne’s Tough New Lockdown Restrictions Explained

With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising across the state, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a slate of tough new laws that significantly restrict movement. Most notably, Melbourne’s sixth lockdown has been extended for another two weeks with new rules set to kick in from 11.59pm on Monday 16 August 2021, with a curfew from 9pm to 5am to again be imposed on the city.
Public HealthTime Out Global

What is the ‘R0’ and why is it an important number to follow in Australia’s Delta outbreak?

Since Sydney went into lockdown, there have been many figures thrown at us, from the daily case numbers to the number of people infectious in the community, the number of hotspot LGAs to the percentage of fully vaccinated adults needed before restrictions can ease. However, one number that hasn’t received a lot of airtime in the premier’s daily press briefings is the ‘R0’, but as Sydney’s Delta outbreak continues to surge, it is fast becoming the most crucial stat to keep track of.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

New record number of Covid-19 infections in Australia

Sydney — A new record of daily Covid-19 infections in Australia was set on Thursday as the state of New South Wales reported 681 new cases. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that one man in his 80s died, bringing the number of lives lost in connection to the virus in the state to 117 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Public HealthTime Out Global

The whole of NSW will remain in lockdown until at least August 28

Due to concerning outbreaks in regional NSW, including among vulnerable First Nations communities in the state's far west, the seven-day lockdown of NSW outside of Greater Sydney will now be extended for another week, until “at least August 28”, premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced. It is likely that the statewide stay-at-home orders will be extended beyond this date.
RetailTime Out Global

Greater Sydney lockdown has been extended and tighter restrictions introduced

The lockdown across Greater Sydney has been extended until the end of September, premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced. Cases continue to climb across the state, with the state recording 642 cases overnight, as well as four deaths. In order to tackle the relentless spread of the virus, particularly in Sydney’s west, where the vast majority of cases are emerging, a series of new health orders will come into effect from 12.01am on Monday, August 23.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public HealthTime Out Global

Aged 16-39 and live in one of Sydney’s hotspot LGAs? You can now book your Pfizer jab

Arguably the greatest hurdle in the way of Australia’s vaccination rollout has been the widespread shortage (or at least inaccessibility) of the Pfizer vaccine, the jab recommended for Australians under the age of 60. Now, thanks to a last minute deal with Poland, Australia has a shedload more of the precious stuff, and a large volume of it is being directed to immunise people aged 16-39 in Sydney’s hotspot LGAs in the west and southwest of the city.
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW police investigate alleged Covid vaccination booking scam

The New South Wales police cybercrime squad is investigating a “selfish and sickening fraud” after money was apparently exchanged for Covid-19 vaccination appointments at a major hospital in Sydney. AAP understands people on the Chinese language social media app WeChat were asked to pay $300 to secure a quick turnaround...
AustraliaTime Out Global

The best toy stores in Melbourne that deliver

These are the best toy stores in Melbourne that offer deliver or click and collect. It can be tricky to find ways to keep your kids occupied and entertained during lockdown, so why not try ordering some fun new toys and activities from these stores in Melbourne? These top-notch stores specialise in seling well-made toys ranging from quirky puzzles to handcrafted wooden toys. The best part is that all of these stores offer delivery or click and collect to make your life even easier.
WorldTime Out Global

Restaurants and gyms for vaccinated people only: NSW’s ‘freedom plan’ leaked

People in NSW can expect bars, restaurants and gyms to reopen for fully vaccinated patrons only once 70 per cent of eligible adults in the state are double jabbed, according to a report in the Australian. With current rates of vaccination, that crucial benchmark should be achievable by mid- to late October. The leaked details of NSW’s so-called “freedom plan”, which are yet to be announced by the state government, are similar to provisional plans revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald on August 3, which suggested hospitality venues and gyms could welcome back patrons once 50 per cent of eligible adults were inoculated.
Public HealthTime Out Global

What are SHA and SHA+ hotels?

SHA is a certificate given by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to hotels and services that meet pandemic-level safety and health standards. These include cleaning regularity, placement of sanitizers, table arrangements, adequate signage and several staff procedures. Basically, it’s a certificate meant to assure you that the establishment you’re staying at practices proper hygiene protocols and is safe to visit.
EnvironmentTime Out Global

Meet Seed: the Indigenous youth movement fighting for climate justice

Melbourne lies on the traditional land of the Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri people, who referred to the area as ‘Naarm’. When the region was invaded and established as a European settlement in 1835, the world was knee deep in the smog of the Industrial Revolution – meaning the city has never known a time outside of anthropological climate change. In Melbourne (and in Australia) climate change is intertwined with colonialism – if you want to address one, you need to address the other.
LifestyleTime Out Global

You can now buy Percy Pigs and other Marks and Spencer foods in Australia

Simply say the words “Percy Pigs” to any Brit and behold as they immediately begin to drool. These wildly popular British lollies come from the ever-so-fancy Marks and Spencer, one of the UK’s longest-running department stores, and now, for the first time, they're available for purchase (along with a bunch of other yummy M&S goodies) in Australia.
TravelTime Out Global

Singapore to pilot quarantine-free travel lanes with Germany and Brunei

Here's amazing news for those who've missed travelling! Singapore will pilot quarantine-free travel lanes for vaccinated passengers next month from Germany and Brunei, announced the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force today (August 19). Restrictions will also be eased for visitors from Hong Kong and Macau from August 21. In the first...

