No Big Deal, Just Sylvester Stallone Hilariously Congratulating His ‘Friends’ On The Suicide Squad
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While you don’t see Sylvester Stallone’s face anywhere in The Suicide Squad, he played an integral role as the voice of Nanaue, a.k.a. King Shark, one of Task Force X’s main members. At the start of The Suicide Squad, King Shark wasn’t on the best of terms with his fellow operatives, but as filmmaker James Gunn’s latest movie progressed, he made friends with his teammates. Now Stallone is congratulating his own “friends” for the tenth DC Extended Universe flick’s release.www.cinemablend.com
