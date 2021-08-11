Friday Night Blitz Preseason Tour-Salem Spartans

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Our next stop on the Friday Night Blitz preseason tour takes us to Salem for a look at the Salem Spartans. Salem is coming off of winning the Class 4 championship beating Lake Taylor 28-20 in Norfolk on May 1st. It was the Spartans 10th state football title as Salem went 10-0 on the season. Getting to this season, it is a quick turnaround for Coach Don Holter’s crew. He feels good about the team heading into the 2021 season. “Everybody in the State of Virginia is in the same circumstances. We worked hard and reached our goal of playing on Saturday May 1st. We were able to be successful. With hard work and determination we had a good ride to Norfolk. There and back. This thing is over. Complacency is the enemy of success. This group of kids we gave two weeks off and 60 kids were back in the weight room are ready to go. I am extremely proud of this group. We have a long way to go before we get to where we need to be,” said Holter. “It is an advantage definitely. Nobody got out of shape. We didn’t get a chance to get out of shape. We got right back to it. We got a shore two weeks to recover. We go right back on it. We were ready to have another big one this year,” said senior wide receiver/strong safety Chauncey Logan, Jr. The Spartans open up the season on August 27th at home against Martinsburg, West Virginia.