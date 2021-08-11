Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has weakened significantly over the past 20 minutes but is still capable of producing large hail and damaging wind. Stay in your shelter until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Victor, or 9 miles northwest of Lincoln, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lincoln, Sylvan Grove and Barnard. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH