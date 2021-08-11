Cancel
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT/645 PM MST/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES At 628 PM PDT/628 PM MST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Needles to 4 miles west of Lake Havasu City to near Parker, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and near zero visibility due to blowing dust. SOURCE...Wind speeds of 59 mph have been observed in Lake Havasu City. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Parker Dam, Alamo Lake, Needles, Three Dunes Campground, Alamo State Park, Desert Hills, Black Meadow Landing Campground, Mohave Valley, Cattail Cove State Park, Arizona Village, Earp, Vidal Junction, Big River, Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates and Willow Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 17. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 140 and 155. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

