Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima, southwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 745 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332. Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers 329 and 336. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH