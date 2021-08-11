Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson and west central Lewis Counties through 1000 PM EDT At 928 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Barnes Corners, or 11 miles south of Watertown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Carthage, Adams, Barnes Corners, Southwick Beach State Park, Adams Center, Denmark, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Mannsville, Castorland, Ellisburg, Worth, East Rodman, Bellwood, Belleville and Rector. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 38 and 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0