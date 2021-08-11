Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Halifax, Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Franklin; Halifax; Vance; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Vance, Warren, northwestern Halifax and northern Franklin Counties through 1030 PM EDT At 926 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Norlina, or near 8 miles northwest of Warrenton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Henderson, Warrenton, Norlina, Littleton, Kittrell, Enfield, Middleburg, Macon, Centerville and Medoc Mountain State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH