Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move indoors to sturdy shelter immediately. Dense blowind dust is likely along and ahead of these storms. Pull Aside, Stay Alive! Very heavy rainfall is occurring and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for La Paz County in west central Arizona North central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Riverside County in southern California * Until 715 PM MST/715 PM PDT/. * At 625 PM MST/PDT, severe thunderstorms were located over northern and western portions of La Paz County moving south and southwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Half inch sized hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Parker, Quartzsite, Salome, Brenda, Wenden, Vicksburg, Bouse, Harcuvar and Poston. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 8 and 64. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 73. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 49. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH