English Dub Review: The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent “Miracle”

By Priscilla Yip
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe king, Erhart, and Johan discuss Sei’s last enchantment. It’s on the level of a legendary class item and discusses the status of the Grand Magus being the only one to determine if she’s the Saint or not. Meanwhile, Sei concludes that she is the Saint with her abilities, but wishes to retain a normal life. Johan kicks her out of the lab for making too many potions again, so Sei searches for a book on magic in the library. She comes across the king who offers his sincerest apologies about his son’s behavior. He wishes to thank Sei for her contribution to the kingdom, but she denies the outlandish suggestions.

