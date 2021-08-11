Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 08:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Little Wabash River below Clay City. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 21.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 21.0 Wed 7 am CDT 21.4 21.4 20.8