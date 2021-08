North Korea refused to pick up routine phone calls — part of the inter-Korean hotline — from South Korea, Seoul has alleged, after Pyongyang threatened that South Korea will pay a price for carrying out the scheduled military drills with the US.The hotline between the two Korean nations was reinstated in the last month to improve ties, a year after Pyongyang disconnected the line. After weeks of smooth coordination, South Korea’s unification and defence ministries said on Tuesday, the calls made from the South in the late afternoon were going unanswered. The two Koreas typically check in over the...