Within the first 10 minutes of Respect, I felt goosebumps down my arm. A young Aretha Franklin (Skye Dakota Turner) passionately sang for her father’s guests at their home in Detroit—and I felt like I was in the thick of it. I clapped along with the characters as little “Re” hit high notes that normally only a seasoned vocalist could pull off. But this opening scene was just a taste of what was to come, because throughout the rest of the film, I found myself totally captivated by Jennifer Hudson's performance (who plays the adult Franklin). After two hours of show-stopping vocals and stellar performances by the rest of the cast, I was literally on the verge of tears as Hudson sang “Amazing Grace.”