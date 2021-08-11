Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks Shares Disappointing News With Her Fans

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFleetwood Mac fans are in for some disappointing news. Stevie Nicks shared with her more than 345,000 Twitter followers that she won't be doing anymore shows this year, despite previously announced lineups. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement posted online. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021."

popculture.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stevienicks#The New Orleans Jazz And#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPopculture

Fleetwood Mac: Stevie Nicks Allegedly Still Blocking Lindsey Buckingham's Return

The chain that held Fleetwood Mac together may never be repaired at this point. Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired in 2018, and he is not likely to come back, despite drummer Mick Fleetwood's attempts to get the Rumours line-up back on stage. After Buckingham was fired, he was told Stevie Nicks never wanted to perform with him again and he was replaced by Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Stevie Nicks reveals why she cancelled all her tour dates: 'I’m devastated'

Fans with plans to see Stevie Nicks this fall will have to wait. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new Roots Of Rock exclusive station. Nicks, who was scheduled to headline shows at Austin City Limits, BottleRock, and Jazz Aspen pulled the plug on her upcoming fall headlining tour citing a rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Musicwcsx.com

Stevie Nicks: Her 50 Best Songs, Ranked

Stevie Nicks is the first woman (and thankfully, not the last) woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist. As her solo debut, Bella Donna, turns 40 we looked back on her entire career to rank her 50 best songs (40 would have made sense, but it was too hard to cut it off there). We included solo and Fleetwood Mac songs, as well as her pre-Mac band Buckingham/Nicks and a few of her other collaborations.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 concerts amid rising coronavirus cases: 'I am still being extremely cautious'

While she only had five concerts on the books for 2021, Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel them all, the singer announced on Tuesday. "These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made," Nicks said in a statement. "I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.
Napa, CAksro.com

Steve Nicks Pulls Out of BottleRock

Rock and roll hall-of-famer Stevie Nicks is pulling out as a headliner at Napa’s Bottlerock Music Festival. In a statement, Nicks called it a challenging decision to cancel all of her 2021 shows because of rising COVID cases. The three-day Bottle Rock festival is scheduled for early September, and organizers say Chris Stapleton will replace Nicks as the Friday headliner. Other headliners include Guns N Roses on Saturday, and Foo Fighters on Sunday. Attendees will have to show proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72-hours.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Sells 115-Song Catalog to Hipgnosis

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has sold her 115-title song catalog to Hipgnosis, the fast-growing music company that has spent more than $2 billion in three years acquiring rights to a vast number of popular songs. McVie, who first joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, is the writer of many of the...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Fleetwood Mac’s 10 Greatest Hits

With news coming earlier this week that Christine McVie has sold her 115-song catalog to Hipgnosis, Fleetwood Mac has found their way into the cultural buzz again. After changing the landscape of pop music in the 1970s with their unparalleled folk rock sound, the band and their songs have become integral mainstays of the global music scene. From legendarily soul-baring tunes like “Landslide” and “Dreams” to the inimitable rock grooves of “Go Your Own Way” and “Rhiannon,” their dynamism and knack for earnestly vibey song-craft has endured through everything that’s come since.
CelebritiesRolling Stone

Flashback: Stevie Nicks Delivers a Scintillating ‘Rhiannon’ in 1981

Stevie Nicks‘ 1981 debut solo LP Bella Donna was her first chance to shine outside of Fleetwood Mac, but that doesn’t mean she did it alone. To make up for the absence of her bandmates she cobbled together an incredible supergroup of stars from many of the biggest acts of the late 1970s. Not only do Tom Petty and most of the Heartbreakers play on the album, but so does Don Henley of the Eagles and Roy Bittan of the E Street Band along with session pros Waddy Wachtel, Donald “Duck” Dunn and Russ Kunkel.
Redbook

Stevie Nicks' Legendary Life in Photos

Rockstar. Rule-breaker. Raspy-voiced goddess. These are just a few of the words used to describe Stephanie Lynn Nicks, known the world over as Stevie Nicks. From her breakout days as a leading lady of Fleetwood Mac to her successful solo career, Nicks has churned out an impressive catalog of hits, including "Landslide," "Edge of Seventeen," and "Dreams," to name a few. Not to mention, her recent turn on American Horror Story and even a viral bout on TikTok stand alongside the legacy of her music, reintroducing the talented Nicks to one generation after another. She's the actual embodiment of a living legend, so let's explore the storied life of one of the best-selling musical artists of all time: Stevie Nicks.
CelebritiesRolling Stone

Flashback: Stevie Nicks Launches Solo Career With ‘Edge of Seventeen’

Earlier this month, Stevie Nicks learned that she was going to become the first woman ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on two occasions. “My biggest hope is that I have opened the door due to the fact that there’s 22 men who have gone in twice and zero women,” she told Rolling Stone. “I think that’s really a little off balance. That’s what I’m hoping, that what’s happened here to me will give all the little rock and roll stars that are just waiting out there a little hope that they can also do what I do.”
Musicwfav951.com

Lindsey Buckingham Hoping For Fleetwood Mac Reunion

Three years after being tossed out of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham thinks there's a possibility to mend fences with the group — specifically with the reason for his swift departure, his ex-girlfriend, Stevie Nicks. Buckingham will release his self-titled collection on September 17th and head out on the road. The...
Public HealthWTHI

Stevie Nicks cancels US tour dates, citing rising Covid-19 cases

Rock icon Stevie Nicks has canceled a string of upcoming US shows due to concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The former Fleetwood Mac singer posted a short statement on Twitter on Monday announcing her decision. "These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made....

Comments / 9

Community Policy