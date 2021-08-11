Man pleads guilty to defrauding Medicaid of $4 million
An Eagan man has pleaded guilty to defrauding the state's Medicaid program out of more than $4 million by illegally operating four personal care assistant agencies. Victor Nenghimobo Clement, 56, pleaded guilty to racketeering, theft by swindle, theft by false representation, concealing criminal proceeds, and engaging in business of concealing criminal proceeds, according to a new release from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office on Tuesday.www.startribune.com
