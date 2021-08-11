Dauphin County to Host Public Meeting August 11 on Emergency Solutions Grant (CARES) Program
Dauphin County to Host Public Meeting August 11 on Emergency Solutions Grant (CARES) Program. Dauphin County is hosting a public meeting Aug. 11 for public input into the Emergency Solutions Grant Program CV 1 (additional funds request). The virtual meeting starts at 9 a.m. here: https://meeting.windstream.com/j/1123325373?pwd=V2l5SzZVTUo1NXhUeFFlM2lpa0U5dz09. Password for the meeting...dauphincounty.org
Comments / 0