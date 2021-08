Paul Pierce will enter the Hall of Fame with some help from one of his most influential teammates. The Celtics legend chose Kevin Garnett to present him at his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, the Hall announced Wednesday. Garnett, who entered the Hall in May as a member of the Class of 2020, will present Pierce to his Hall of Fame peers and walk him to the podium prior to what is bound to be a can’t-miss speech for Celtics fans.