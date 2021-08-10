Norman High Football: Tigers have good numbers, lots of quarterbacks, new coordinator

Norman High head coach Rocky Martin during the Tigers' scrimmage against Stillwater, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Harve Collins Field. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

If Norman High football coach Rocky Martin is uncertain about how much better his Tigers might be this season than last, he has every reason to be certain it will be in a better position to begin the campaign.

A year ago, NHS scrimmaged Stillwater on Aug. 27 and followed with two more practices before the coronavirus pandemic got in the way.

The Tigers did not open the season until what should have been their third game, at Mustang, a contest played following just the third and fourth practices since that Stillwater scrimmage.

Martin was talking about one side of the ball in his office following the second day of practice on Tuesday, when he offered an answer that could have applied to his whole team.

“We return a number of offensive guys who played quite a bit last year, who didn’t get the previous spring to prepare,” he said. “Their summers were altered. Their season, last year, was altered.

Though the virus is not gone, the Tigers were able to complete their full regimen in the spring and their summer conditioning program took place without interruption.

A few notes from a couple days of practice:

• Returning starting quarterback Tias McClarty, still just a junior, is doing well.

“I think, your sophomore year, everything’s always a lot faster, the game speed,” Martin said, “so I think he’s kind of calmed down in that sense and he sees the whole picture a lot better …

“He’s done a great job these first two days.”

So, too, are the rest of his quarterbacks doing well.

“We’ve got four guys who can really play,” Martin said.

Behind McClarty are Holden Kee, Dax Noles and Landon Roop. Martin isn’t saying who or how, but the Tigers may be able to take advantage of the athleticism of their quarterback unit and apply it to other positions.

• Martin and his quarterbacks have a new offensive coordinator in Coleman Ramsey, who remains a teacher at Westmoore, but has taken up residence in the Tigers’ coaches’ room.

Martin said Ramsey’s teaching duties in the Moore system have him departing Tiger practice, which runs 7-10 a.m., about three fourths of the way through themorning workout, though that issue should be alleviated once school’s in session again.

• The numbers are good at NHS with, Martin said, “75 to 80” sophomores, juniors and seniors out for the program, as well as “25 to 30” freshmen, though he reported no transfers to have entered the program that might be the equivalent of a returning starter.

• Martin apologized for the “coachspeak” in advance of saying it but offered a simple explanation for what he wants to see from his team this preseason.

“I want to see improvements every day, that’s what I want to see,” he said.

• Though not a practice note, the Tigers have received some preseason publicity from “Oklahoma Pigskin Preview.”

Of the publication’s “Oklahoma Top 100” list, 24 payers are from Class 6A-1 and one of them is NHS offensive tackle Viliami Makahununiu, who stands in at a 6-foot-4, 295-pounds.

Also, McClarty (5-9, 165) and senior tight end/halfback Edric Lambert (6-2, 205) were both named to the honorable mention list beyond the top 100.

The publication placed NHS No. 9 in its 6A-1 top 10, three spots behind Norman North.

As for that improvement Martin wants to see he has three more days of practice before the Tigers conduct an intersquad scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday.