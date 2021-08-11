Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Tucson International Airport: The Tucson Airport Authority accepted the 2021 Spirit of Service Crisis Response award at the Arizona Governor’s Conference on Tourism for its TUS Cares initiative. The award honors an individual, group, event or attraction for their above-and-beyond response to the COVID-19 health crisis. The initiative focused on health and safety solutions, including a touchless journey and safety messaging. The TAA invested more than $500,000 in critical health and safety standards. It also resulted in the airport becoming the fifth airport in the world to earn GBAC STAR accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.