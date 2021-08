It was surely tough for Los Angeles Lakers fans to see Alex Caruso leave Hollywood, the place where he became some sort of an underground basketball deity in his own right. Los Angeles is always about the superstars, but it's also a place that can make legends out of garden-variety players because that's what Tinseltown does: amplify the good qualities just enough to shadow the flaws. With Caruso off to Windy City, the Lakers seem to have found another darling in the form of Mac McClung.