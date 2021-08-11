Cancel
Food & Drinks

Review: Love Apple Pie? You’ll Want to Check Out Disney World’s New Tart!

By Rachel Franko
disneyfoodblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween has arrived in Disney World (yes, in August)!. The Halloween season is kicking off with decorations, merchandise, and the start of Disney After Hours Boo Bash. And, of course, we can’t forget about ALL of the goodies you can find across the parks! We’ve already tried quite a few spooky treats today, and now we’re ready to share our thoughts on another. Is this a treat you should grab? Let’s find out!

Walt Disney
#Disney Parks#Food Drink#Hollywood Studios#The Abc Commissary#Magic Kingdom
